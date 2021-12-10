Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 18,396 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $322.02 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.10. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.