Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 7.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.88.

COST stock traded up $16.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. The company has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

