Capital Management Corp VA Buys 311,820 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,820 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes accounts for 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.56% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 8,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 2.58.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

