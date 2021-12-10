Capital Management Corp VA Grows Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 2.10% of Trecora Resources worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -414.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

