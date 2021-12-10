Capital Management Corp VA Grows Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,525 shares during the period. WisdomTree Investments makes up 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.29% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $920.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

