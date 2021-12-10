Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,602,000.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.03. 3,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

