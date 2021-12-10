Capital Management Corp VA Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 127,312 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 5.70% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 9,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

