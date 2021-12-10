Capital Management Corp VA Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Moelis & Company comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.41% of Moelis & Company worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,575. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

