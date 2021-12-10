Capital Management Corp VA Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,390. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

