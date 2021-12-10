Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 3.02% of Mastech Digital worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

