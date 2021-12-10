Capital Management Corp VA Has $7.21 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.53. 5,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.