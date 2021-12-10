Capital Management Corp VA Increases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial makes up 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,200. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.