Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 19,185 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.82% of Anika Therapeutics worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.