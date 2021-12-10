Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 622,060 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,060 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust accounts for 4.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 1.02% of Service Properties Trust worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 85,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.35. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

