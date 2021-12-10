Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 9,064 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

