Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 9,271 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group accounts for 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.66% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

