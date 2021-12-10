Capital Management Corp VA Raises Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for 4.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 2.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $12,105,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $1,687,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.92. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

