Capital Management Corp VA Raises Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.38% of Pretium Resources worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,764. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

