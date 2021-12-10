Capital Management Corp VA Raises Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 97,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.40% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

