Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

