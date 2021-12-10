Capital Management Corp VA Sells 17,590 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 31,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,996. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

