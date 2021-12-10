Capital Management Corp VA Sells 22,732 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.