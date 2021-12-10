Capital Management Corp VA Sells 39,835 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,567. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

