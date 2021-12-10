Capital Management Corp VA Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,890 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,044,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

