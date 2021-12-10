Capital Management Corp VA Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,491. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

