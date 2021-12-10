Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.46.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

COF stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average is $160.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

