Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,053 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

