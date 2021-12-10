Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.58. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 63,113 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

