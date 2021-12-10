Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Captor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

