Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Cap of $6.02 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $182,112.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.04 or 0.08231745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.92 or 1.00196412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,422,615 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.