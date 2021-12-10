Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,338,391. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.