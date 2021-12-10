Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Cardano has a market cap of $41.02 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00172549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003121 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00555440 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061086 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,824,240,747 coins and its circulating supply is 33,429,046,472 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

