CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

CTRE stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.