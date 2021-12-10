CargoX (CXO) Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $28.83 million and $184,223.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006970 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

