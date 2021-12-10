CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after buying an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after buying an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 108,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,152 shares of company stock valued at $27,509,859. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

