Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $239.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $244.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

