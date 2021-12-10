Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $19.19 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.