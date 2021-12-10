carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.88

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and traded as high as $37.75. carsales.com shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 2,348 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

