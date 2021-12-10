Casper Reaches Market Cap of $377.82 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $377.82 million and $71.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.72 or 0.08287177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.98 or 0.99944533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,526,983,978 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,292,189 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

