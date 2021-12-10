Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.89.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $123.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

