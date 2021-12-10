Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Caterpillar worth $363,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 28.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

NYSE CAT opened at $204.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.