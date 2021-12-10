CBC.network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

