CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. 130,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

