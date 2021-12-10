CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 0.3%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 2,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.