Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Elizabeth Crowley Sells 4,000 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CLDX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.