Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.11. 4,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

