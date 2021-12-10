Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.70. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 294,634 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 354.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

