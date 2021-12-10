Celo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.13 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00007587 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $45.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

