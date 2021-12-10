Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $103.26 million and $3.15 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00209254 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 104,512,995 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

