Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $74.87 on Friday. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

